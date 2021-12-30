Raipur | Jagran News Desk: The Chattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested 'Godman' Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'. In a statement, the officials said that a case has also been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," news agency ANI quoted Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agarwal as saying.

However, the Madhya Pradesh government alleged that the Chhattisgarh Police has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the state police. "Madhya Pradesh DGP instructed to speak to Chhattisgarh DGP to register objection on the procedure of arrest and seek clarification," said the state government, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH Raipur Police arrests Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi



A first information report (FIR) was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur on Sunday for llegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later on Monday, a case was also registered against him in Maharashtra's Akola in connection with this.

During a two-day 'Dharma Sansad' in Raipur's Ravan Bhata ground last week, the self-proclaimed Godman had used "abusive" words against Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

"The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)... They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics... I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi," he had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

His comments drew flak in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel called for strict action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

"By abusing Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and spreading venom in society, if a hypocrite thinks that he will be successful in his intention, then it is his illusion. Their bosses should also listen...whoever tries to hurt the soul of both India and Sanatan culture...neither the Constitution will spare them, nor the people will accept them," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raised the issue in the state assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested. Later, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government "will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action".

"It is the job of the government to take action," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma