New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer leaders on Saturday termed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which claimed the lives of eight people, a "pre-planned conspiracy" and called for a "rail roko" protest on October 18. They also announced to hold a 'mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on October 26 and demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in connection with the case.

In a press conference, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers will also burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 15, which is Dusshera, in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha will take out 'Kalash Yatra' in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh starting October 12. 'Rail Roko' agitation will be held on October 18 and a 'mahapanchayat' in Lucknow on October 26," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Four of the eight people who died on October 3 were farmers. The farmers, who allegedly lynched four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, claim that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was driving the SUV that allegedly crushed the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has defended those who allegedly lynched the BJP workers, saying he doesn't consider them as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesters.

"The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits," Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Mishra has refuted all allegations and claimed that his son is innocent. He claimed that the SUV belonged to his family, but his son was not driving it. Meanwhile, Ashish on Sunday appeared before the Uttar Pradesh Police in the district after a summon was issued against his name.

"We've all the evidence. My son is currently at his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Our government is investigating the matter without any bias, we'll take action against the accused. Opposition is doing negative politics because they can't deal with PM's popularity," Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

