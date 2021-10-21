New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday introduced the ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ special train in order to promote religious tourism in the country. The special train, which will start its journey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Sangam station, will have a 10-day course during which devotees would be taken to four Jyotirlingas - Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath and Nageshwar.



"A pilgrimage special train, for darshan of all the four Jyotirlinga, was introduced by IRCTC from October 24 this year but soon the reservations were all full. To meet out the enhanced demand for the train on the same route, we have decided to reintroduce the pilgrimage special train which would run between October 21 and October 31," chief regional manager (North zone), IRCTC, Ajeet Kumar Sinha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.



"It is for the first time that this train is being operated from Prayagraj Sangam and passengers can board the train from several stations en route," he added.



Train fare



With an extensive tour of 10 nights and 11 days, the tour package is priced at Rs 10,395 per person. The train will not only take the passengers to four Lord Shiva's temples but will also take them to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur.



Boarding stations



Apart from Prayagraj, people can also board the train from Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.



Tour package information



According to the tour package, people will travel in a non-air-conditioned Sleeper class train. Apart from that, IRCTC will also provide facilities like a local bus for site seeing and accommodation in Dharamshalas.



People who will be travelling on the train will be provided with pure vegetarian food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The train will also halt in Udaipur where the devotees will be taken to the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen