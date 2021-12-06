New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday has issued directions to Delhi Airport to implement strategies for crowd management at the airport.

As reported by news agency ANI, Scindia issued the much-needed crowd management strategies in a high-level meeting held today.

“Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of crowd at Delhi Airport resulting in a chaotic situation, Union Civil Aviation Minister called a high-level meeting today comprising of officials from Delhi Airport, AAI, Immigration, and COVID testing lab company," reported ANI quoting ministry officials.

The meeting was held after several images of the chaotic Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were circulated on social media platforms. In the photos passengers in long long queues with no social distancing were standing to get their RT-PCR test results amid the Omicron threat in country.

Crowd and Chaos at Delhi Airport:

Industrialist and Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka taking to Twitter tweeted, "Scenes yesterday at Delhi airport Covid hotspot."

Many other internet users also shared the photos from the airport, One such user wrote," IGI Airport at 5 AM, seems all flights for the day arrive at the same time. Finding Omicron is sure going to be like finding a needle in a haystack."

Taking note of the situation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said,” Airport and Civil aviation authorities should handle such situations more intelligently. And it’s not rocket science”.

What steps were taken by Delhi Airport to manage the Chaos?

Amid the Omicron threat in Delhi, 20 dedicated counters have been set up for the passengers arriving from “at-risk” countries and having pre-booked their mandatory COVID-19 test.

“For the convenience of the passengers, DIAL has set up 20 dedicated counters on arrival piers for passengers who have pre-booked their RT-PCR/Rapid PCR test,” Delhi International Airport Limited had said.

Omicron In Delhi:

Earlier on Friday, amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, over 20 passengers from Russia (Moscow) arrived at the Delhi airport and created ruckus over the mandatory COVID-19 test, officials said.



The group including NRIs refused to comply with the rules for mandatory RT-PCR tests.



As Russia has been categorised as an at-risk country, passengers coming from Russia have to undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of new COVID-19 Variant Omicron. A Tanzania returnee had tested positive.

