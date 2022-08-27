Justice UU Lalit Sworn In As New CJI | Know All About 49th Chief Justice Of India

Sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit intends to work on three key areas, including the listing of cases and the mentioning of urgent matters in the Supreme Court, during his 74-day tenure as the head of the judiciary.

In a statement on Friday, Justice Lalit—the second Chief Justice of India to be promoted directly from the Bar to the Apex Court bench—highlighted the three areas and pledged to make every effort to have at least one Constitution bench active in the Supreme Court throughout the year.

The first lawyer to be promoted directly to the top court bench was Justice S M Sikri, who was appointed the 13th Chief Justice of India in January 1971.

As Chief Justice of India, Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months, and he will retire on November 8. Judges of the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65.

Justice Lalit said,"….I must assure you that we will strive hard to make the listing as simple, as clear and as transparent as possible "during a ceremony held by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday to bid farewell to his predecessor Justice N V Ramana.

Numerous significant issues, including bench matters involving the Constitution, are anticipated to be heard by the Supreme Court during Justice Lalit's time as CJI.

The supreme court has announced that 25 Constitution bench cases with a five-judge panel would be listed starting on August 29.

A petition opposing the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act of 2019, which granted reservations to economically disadvantaged groups; the challenge to WhatsApp's privacy policy; and the issue of lawmakers claiming immunity from prosecution for accepting bribes in exchange for speeches or votes in the House are among the significant five-judge bench cases that have been listed.

Justice Lalit, who was a senior advocate before being appointed a judge of the apex court on August 13, 2014, has been part of several path-breaking verdicts, including the one that held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional.

In January 2019, he recused himself from hearing the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party in the matter, had told the Constitution bench that Justice Lalit had appeared as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a connected matter in the year 1997.

One of the path-breaking verdicts Justice Lalit was part of was the August 2017 judgement by a five-judge Constitution bench, which by a 3:2 majority ruled the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' as "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

While the then Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting the judgement on hold for six months and asking the government to come up with a law to that effect, justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, and Lalit held the practice as violative of the Constitution. Justices Khehar, Joseph, and Nariman have since retired.

Recently, a bench headed by Justice Lalit assembled at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual working hour of the apex court, to hear matters.

"In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can't we come at 9 am," Justice Lalit had observed.

On August 22, a bench headed by Justice Lalit fixed the Amrapali homebuyers matter for hearing from 10.30 am to 1 pm on September 3 (Saturday), which is not a working day in the top court.

Among the other important judgements, a bench headed by Justice Lalit ruled that the erstwhile royal family of Travancore has the management right over the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, one of the richest shrines, holding that the rule of "heritability must get attached to a right of Shebait" (servitor) of the temple.

In another significant judgement, a bench headed by Justice Lalit had ruled that touching sexual parts of a child's body or any act involving physical contact with 'sexual intent' amounts to 'sexual assault' under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the most important ingredient is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact.

The bench had quashed the controversial 'skin-to-skin' judgements of the Bombay High Court in two cases under the POCSO Act, the bench had said the high court erred in holding that there was no offence since there was no direct 'skin-to-skin' contact with sexual intent.

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983 and practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985.

He shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986, and in April 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court.

He was appointed a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct the trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

(With Inputs From PTI)