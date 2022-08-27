Justice UU Lalit Sworn In As 49th Chief Justice Of India

A day after the 48th Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana retired, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit took oath as the 49th CJI on Saturday. The oath of office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Lalit was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning hours.

Justice Lalit will be serving as the CJI for a tenure of 74 days starting from August 27 to November 8, 2022.

Earlier, Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. The President subsequently confirmed Justice Lalit's appointment as the new CJI.

Meanwhile, Justice Lalit on Friday while attending the farewell function of Justice Ramana, also talked about the three key areas he will focus on during his nearly ten month tenure. One of his top priorities would be to make the listing of cases simple, clear, and as transparent as possible, said Justice Lalit.

Additionally, he has also promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before the respective benches of the top court. He assured that there will be at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year in the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit said, "I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity, consistency, and the best possible way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible, wherever the matters are referred to such benches so that the issues get clarified immediately, the matter has consistency and the people are well aware of what exactly are the contours of the peculiar positions in law."

Meanwhile, the outgoing CJI Ramana on his last working day apologised for not being able to list all the pending matters and said the court has been firefighting pendency, which rose alarmingly during the pandemic months.

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit was a renowned senior advocate before he became the judge of the apex court. He was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014. He will also become the second CJI to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court bench from the Bar. Justice SM Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the top court bench in March 1964.

(With ANI inputs)