With a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, the Supreme Court as of now has ten vacancies. Once the new judges take oath in the coming days, the top court will have only one vacancy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram NathKovind on Thursday signed the warrants of appointment of nine new judges, recommended by the SC Collegium, to the Supreme Court. The nine new judges appointed to the Supreme Court included three women justices, making Justice B V Nagarathna -- one of the recommendations by SC Collegium -- in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027.

Formal notifications by the Law Ministry announcing their appointments would be issued later in the day.

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the apex court three women judges. Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges who have been appointed to the apex court are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court, and Justice M M Sundresh of the Madras High Court have also been appointed to the top court. Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha has became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

The chief justices of different high courts who have made it to the Supreme Court are Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court), Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court).

Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah. She enrolled as an advocate on October 28, 1987, at Bangalore and practised in the fields pertaining to the Constitution, commerce, insurance and service. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on February 18, 2008, and became a permanent Judge on February 17, 2010. She will have a tenure as an SC judge till October 29, 2027, and may have a tenure of over one month as the first woman CJI after September 23, 2027.

Judicial appointments in the Supreme Court have remained frozen since September 2019. The first of the 10 vacancies in the Supreme Court arose following the retirement of Justice Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019 as the chief justice of India. The latest vacancy was created following the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha on August 18 this year.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan