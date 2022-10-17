Justice DY Chandrachud To Take Oath As Next Chief Justice Of India On November 9

On Tuesday CJI UU Lalit recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor.

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 07:10 PM IST
(Image: YouTube/National Law University Delhi)

JUSTICE DY Chandrachud will be sworn in as the next Chief Justice Of India on November 9, 2022.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CJI UU Lalit who had a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary, recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor.

Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI of India and will assume office on November 9. Once appointed he will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

