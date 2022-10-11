Justice DY Chandrachud To Be Next Chief Justice of India; All You Need To Know

THE CHIEF Justice of India UU Lalit who is set to retire on November 8, recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre in accordance with the convention on Tuesday. With this, Justice Chandrachud is to become the 50th CJI and will assume office on November 9. Once appointed he will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, is the son of the longest-serving CJI Y V Chandrachud. CJI Chandrachud was the head of the judiciary from February 1978 to July 1985.

Born on 11 November 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on 13 May 2016. Until then, he was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013. Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Justice Chandrachud appeared in several important cases involving the Rights of Bonded Women Workers, Rights of HIV Positive Workers, Contract Labour and the Rights of Religious and Linguistic Minorities.

In last week on October 7, the Union Law Ministry initiated the process for the appointment of the next CJI, asking the outgoing CJI to recommend his successor. Today Justice Lalit handed over the letter, naming Chandrachud his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

Justice Chandrachud completed his BA with honours in economics from St Stephen's College in New Delhi, he did his LLB from Campus Law Centre of Delhi University, and LLM and Doctor of Jurisprudential Sciences (SJD) degrees from Harvard Law School in the United States.