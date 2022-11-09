Justice DY Chandrachud Takes Oath As 50th Chief Justice Of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Justice DY Chandrachud took oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to him by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Justice Chandrachud, who succeeded Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, became the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Chandrachud who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, is the son of the longest-serving CJI Y V Chandrachud. CJI Chandrachud was the head of the judiciary from February 1978 to July 1985.

Born on 11 November 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on 13 May 2016. Until then, he was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013. Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Justice Chandrachud appeared in several important cases involving the Rights of Bonded Women Workers, Rights of HIV Positive Workers, Contract Labour and the Rights of Religious and Linguistic Minorities.

In last week on October 7, the Union Law Ministry initiated the process for the appointment of the next CJI, asking the outgoing CJI to recommend his successor. Today Justice Lalit handed over the letter, naming Chandrachud his successor.