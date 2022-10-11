Justice DY Chandrachud Named 50th CJI: Hard-hitting Observations By The Judge Over Years

CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Supreme Court Judges, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul inaugurate the Centre for Citizen Services of the National Legal Service Authority, at Jaisalmer House, in New Delhi on September 6, 2022. (Image: ANI/File)

SUPREME Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has been named as the 50th Chief Justice of India by incumbent CJI Justice UU Lalit. He will take over the office next month after Justice Lalit's 74-day tenure comes to an end on November 8.

Justice Chandrachud, who is next in line in terms of seniority, received his letter of recommendation from Justice Lalit on October 11 at a gathering of all Supreme Court judges. The new CJI will serve for a tenure of two years before retiring on November 10, 2024.

Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud is known for his progressive and pertinent remarks on various matters. Here are some of his strongly worded but balanced observations in cases involving people's rights and social justice:

Hadiya Case

In March 2018, Justice DY Chandrachud was part of the Supreme Court bench which ruled against Kerala High Court's order to annul the marriage between Hadiya and Shafin Jahan. “She may be brainwashed, but what can we do? Whether the man to whom she is married is good or not is for her to decide. Whether it’s an independent choice or not, only she knows. We can’t get into it. If she comes to court and says she married by her choice, that’s the end of it,” said a three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra.

Hadiya, earlier a Hindu named Akhila, had converted to Islam and had married Shafin Jahan. The Kerala High Court had annulled the marriage and ordered Hadiya to be place in the custody of her parents. In a separate concurring judgment, Justice Chandrachud had written that the Kerala High Court treaded on an area which must be out of bounds for a constitutional court.

Bhima Koregaon Case

In August 2018, hearing a case related to the arrest of human rights activists by Pune Police in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, the Supreme Court had ordered that they be kept under house arrest. Staying Pune Police's attempts to move the accused to Pune, Justice Chandrachud had said, "Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, then the pressure cooker may burst." His statement was part of an order issued by three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Later, in September, when the Supreme Court had rejected a plea seeking constitution of Special Investigation Team to probe into the arrests of lawyers and activists, Justice Chandrachud had voiced a strong dissent. He had also reproached the Maharashtra police for using electronic media selectively for shaping public opinion.

Right To Privacy

In 2017, Justice Chandrachud was part of the nine-judge bench which had unanimously upheld the Right to Privacy as a constitutional right. While delivering the judgment, Justice DY Chandrachud said, “Life and personal liberty are inalienable rights. These are rights which are inseparable from a dignified human existence. The dignity of the individual, equality between human beings and the quest for liberty are the foundational pillars of the Indian constitution…Life and personal liberty are not creations of the constitution. These rights are recognised by the constitution as inhering in each individual as an intrinsic and inseparable part of the human element which dwells within.”

“Privacy includes at its core the preservation of personal intimacies, the sanctity of family life, marriage, procreation, the home and sexual orientation. Privacy also connotes a right to be left alone. Privacy safeguards individual autonomy and recognises the ability of the individual to control vital aspects of his or her life. Personal choices governing a way of life are intrinsic to privacy," the order said.

On Media Reporting

In May 2021, the Supreme Court had said media cannot be stopped from reporting oral remarks made by judges during a court hearing. The honest and full reportage of these comments give the public an insight into whether judges are genuinely applying their minds to resolve their crisis, the Supreme Court told the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“We cannot expect the media not to report dialogues. Oral observations are as important as orders... Unfolding of process of judicial thinking is equally of interest to the public,” Justice DY Chandrachud had told EC, describing media as "a powerful watchdog".

“Public interest is not limited to judgments, but also the raising of questions in a court hearing, the dialogue between the Bar and the Bench... All of these show the public whether there was a genuine application of mind by judges... Had I been in the Bar, I would be very worried if judges don’t ask questions,” Justice Chandrachud said.