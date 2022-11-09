Justice DY Chandrachud Becomes Chief Justice Of India: Challenges And Expectations Facing The New CJI

Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice Of India on Wednesday morning. Earlier, on Monday, he said that he has “very big-sized shoes to fill" as Justice UU Lalit’s successor and he hoped to continue the “good work" initiated by him.

Justice Chandrachud was elevated to the apex court on May 13, 2016. This is for the first time in seven-decade history that the highest court of India witnessed a father-son duo occupying the top position of Indian judiciary. Justice DY Chandrachud is the son of YV Chandrachud, who was the CJI between 1978 and 1985.

Justice Chandrachud will take over the Supreme Court as CJI for a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024, which will provide him enough time to make judgements on country’s most controversial issues.

Justice DY Chandrachud has been part of several constitutional benches, including the one which delivered the verdict in the Ayodhya case. He has given historcial judgements on decriminalisation of same-sex relationship by partially striking down section 377.

He was part of several constitutional benches which challenged validity of the Aadhaar scheme, the Sabarimala temple issue, where women of menstruating age were restricted from entering the temple and matters relating to right to privacy.

Challenges & Expectations:

As Justice Chandrachud takes over as the new CJI, there are several challenges awaiting him, including lack of proper infrastructure and delay in delivery of justice. After the post pandemic realisation, digitisation will be the topmost priority for his tenure.

To make judicial system more transparent and accessible, Chandrachud being e-committee chairperson oversaw the publication of draught model rules for recording and live streaming of the court proceedings.

As so many seats are vacant in the Supreme and High Court, it is also expected from him that he will soon fill the vacancies for smooth functioning of the judiciary. Justice Chandrachud will be responsible for appointing 17 judges to the Supreme Court, which are recently operating with only half of the total sanctioned strength of 34 judges.