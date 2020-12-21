Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, popularly referred to as the 'Christmas Star', is an extremely rare event when the two planets cross each other at just one-tenth of a degree.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across India are witnessing a rare celestial event, one that is known to be visible once in several hundreds of years. Two biggest planets of the solar system - Jupiter and Saturn - are set to appear as one single bright star as they come within planetary kissing range.

The great conjunction - popularly referred to as the 'Christmas Star' will be visible to the bare eyes, but it is advisable to get binoculars or telescope. Almost all the viewers across the world will be able to see the two gas giants very close to each other, while they will still be hundreds of millions of miles apart in space.

The conjunction also coincides with the Winter Solstice - shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight received in the Northern Hemisphere and summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

People from different parts of India took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction. Here are some of them:

According to astronomers, conjunctions between the two largest planets in the solar system are not very rare as Jupiter passes Saturn every 20 years. However, the 'Christmas Star' is an extremely rare event as the two planets will cross each other at just one-tenth of a degree.

"The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the solar system," said NASA's Throop.

