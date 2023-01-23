Judges Don't Face Election, Public Watching Their Judgments: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

UNION Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that judges don't need to face elections or scrutiny by the public after coming into power, adding that people are watching their judgments.

"After becoming judges, they don't have to face elections or scrutiny by the public. Public is watching the judges, their judgments and the way they deliver justice, and make their assessments...In this era of social media,nothing can be hidden," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.