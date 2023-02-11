Judge Who Discharged Sharjeel Imam Recuses Himself From Hearing Jamia Violence Case Citing 'Personal Reasons'

DAYS after a Delhi Court judge discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, along with nine others in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, the judge has recused himself from hearing a similar matter, citing "personal issues," according to reports from news agency PTI.

The case relating to the violence in Jamia Nagar in December 2019 was being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma.

"Due to personal reasons, the undersigned hereby recuses from hearing the matter. Accordingly, let the present matter be put up before the principal district and sessions judge, southeast district, Saket court, for February 13 at 12 pm with a request to transfer the matter," the judge said in an order passed on Friday, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Judge, on Saturday, while releasing Sharjeel, had said that legal proceedings were initiated in a "perfunctory and cavalier fashion" and "allowing them to undergo the rigmarole of a long-drawn trial, does not augur well for the criminal justice system of the country".

The other accused in the case include Meeran Haider, Ashu Khan, Qasim Usmani, Mohammad Hassan, Mohd Jamal, Mohd Sahil Muddassir, Faheem Hasmee, Sameer Ahmad, Mohd Umar, Mohd Adil, Roohul Ameer, Chandan Kumar, and Saqib Khan.

A FIR was registered against them in connection with the violence that had erupted following a clash between the police, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during 2019.

According to news agency PTI, an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

The Supreme Court stayed on May 11, 2022, the filing of FIRs, investigations, and coercive measures for the crime of sedition by the Centre until further orders. The apex court further asked the government to re-examine the colonial-era penal law.

(With Inputs from PTI)