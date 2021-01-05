The couple reportedly went through multiple rounds of counselling and the wife finally agreed to leave the husband but on one condition.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident, a woman, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal agreed to leave her cheating husband in exchange for Rs 1.5 crore. It is reported that the incident was highlighted when a minor filed a complaint in family court.

According to a report by India Today, the minor said that her father was having an alleged affair with his colleague and due to that there were many fights at home and that was disturbing her and her sister's education.

Later, after the probe, it was found that the man was having an affair with his colleague and he wanted to leave his wife and live with her. However, his wife did not agree to it and the duo was summoned for a counseling session by the court.

The couple reportedly went through multiple rounds of counselling and the wife finally agreed to leave the husband but on one condition. In her condition, she stated, that 'the woman who was having an affair with her husband would have to give her an apartment along with Rs 27 lakh in cash', which approximately account for Rs 1.5 crores.

The woman also told the counselor that she could not stay with a man who cheated on her and she does not share a good relationship with him. Instead, she just wants to ensure that she could take care of her daughters.

Earlier, a case came to light where a woman has taken a divorce from her husband after three years of marriage to let him marry his girlfriend. It is reported that the man wanted to get married to his girlfriend without taking a divorce from his wife and be in a marital relationship with both of them. However, that is not legal and for his help, the woman opted to take divorce from him so that she could help him marry his girlfriend.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma