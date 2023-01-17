JP Nadda Thanks 'Karyakartas' After His Term As Party Chief Renewed, Says 'Only Possible In BJP'

BJP CHIEF JP Nadda on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to party 'Karyakartas' and leaders after his tenure as the national party president was extended till June 2024. He, in a letter to BJP workers, said that 'with a deep sense of honour and gratitude, he accepts the renewed responsibility of continuing as BJP National President till June 2024. He also termed PM, Modi, as a source of constant inspiration for all.

JP Nadda took over the party's top post from Amit Shah in 2020 and his term was scheduled to end in January this year. At the National Executive Meeting, "it was unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda's term till June 2024," Amit Shah announced.

With a deep sense of honour & gratitude, I accept the renewed responsibility of continuing as BJP National President till June 2024...I thank PM Modi who is the source of constant inspiration for all of us: BJP national president JP Nadda in a letter to BJP workers pic.twitter.com/JIODehJwJm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

In his letter to party workers, JP Nadda wrote, "It's only possible in BJP that a simple karyakarta like me from a small state like HP, could steadily rise up the ranks,...& (become) the National President of the world's largest political party."

"It is as much a privilege and honour, as it is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it. I am deeply conscious of the expectations I carry."

"This confidence and faith that you have bestowed upon a humble Karyakarta like me to be at the helm of the Party in the run-up to the '2024 - General Election', is an immense responsibility for which I seek your unwavering commitment and blessings, the letter said

"India stands on the threshold of a historic age, which heralds Amrit Kaal. The foundations of a New India' is being laid now. Our perseverance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru. In Amrit Kaal, we will strive hard and relentlessly to realise the vision of“Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. Let us pour all our energies and prepare ourselves to see India usher in her finest hour."

"I take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji who is the source of constant inspiration for all of us. I also thank the Parliamentary Board and members of the National Executive Committee for trusting me to serve the party, once again."



According to reports, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.