Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy was attacked in Kolkata on Thursday while they were on their way to meet party workers at the Diamond Harbour.

The video of the gruesome incident was shared by Vijayvargiya on his Twitter account in which protesters can be seen throwing bricks and stones at his and Nadda's convoys.

#WATCH Protestors pelt stones at the vehicle of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Diamond Harbour



He is on his way to South 24 Paraganas. Protestors also attempted to block the road from where BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was passing



(Video source: Kailash Vijayvargiya) pic.twitter.com/TWHqW8Qv5t — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Following the incident, the saffron party alleged that the attack was "pre-planned" and the police were helping the protestors. The party also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for leaving "no democracy" in West Bengal.

"I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country," said Vijayvargiya.

BJP chief JP Nadda also attacked the TMC government for the "state of lawlessness and intolerance" in West Bengal and called the incident a "shame on democracy". The saffron party further said that even media is not safe in West Bengal.

"There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car," Nadda said.

West Bengal: Bricks hurled at the vehicle of BJP leader Deepanjan Guha at Diamond Harbour



Protestors also attempted to block a road from where BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was passing. pic.twitter.com/1N2a0LYIW3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed his concerns and said that he will meet Chief Secretary of Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal DGP to discuss the situation in the state.

"Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police WB Police in support. This happening inspite of my alerts to CS and DGP early morning indicated collapse of law and order," he tweeted.

MHA to seek report from WB govt over security of JP Nadda during visit

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will seek a report from the state government over the security of JP Nadda during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

"Union Home Ministry to seek a report from West Bengal government over the concerns raised on the security of BJP national President JP Nadda's security," news agency ANI quoted Home Ministry sources as saying.

Earlier, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had raised questions over the security arrangements made by the state government for Nadda during his visit and written a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the same.

"There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," he said.

In his letter to Shah, Ghosh had raised security concerns saying that there was a mob of over 200 people with sticks, bamboos, etc demonstrating raising black flags at the party office in Hastings, Kolkata.

"Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he had said in the letter, written on Wednesday.

