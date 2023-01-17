JP Nadda Gets 2-Year Extension, To Remain BJP National President Till June 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the BJP has extended party president JP Nadda’s term till June 2024. While addressing BJP national executive meeting, Amit Shah appreciated Nadda’s leadership in helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the party has won in many state election under his leadership.

The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024: BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lxS7glDL2K — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” Union Minister Amit Shah announced.

This announcement came on the second day of BJP’s national executive meeting in New Delhi. On the first day of the meeting, Nadda had urged party leaders to ensure its victory in all nine state assembly polls scheduled for this year.

He said that the Modi-led government has ensured India’s all-around progress and expressed confidence about the party's chances of winning future elections, including the Lok Sabha election.

Shah also expressed that he was assured of BJP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a huge mandate than in 2019 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda’s leadership.

JP Nadda was made the party’s working president in July 2019 and he later became full-time president on January 20, 2020. He was elected unanimously by the party.