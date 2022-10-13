Journo Rana Ayyub Collected Rs 2.70 Cr As Funds, Used Most Of Money For Self: ED Charge Sheet In PMLA Case

THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in Special Court, Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

"ED has filed Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA, 2002 in Hon’ble Special Court, Ghaziabad on 12.10.2022," tweeted ED.

ED alleged that Ayyub has used publicly raised funds of Rs 2.69 crore for herself and also contravened the foreign contribution law.

The money laundering investigation was initiated by ED following an FIR registered on September 7, 2021, by the Indirapuram police station, Ghaziabad, UP, under various sections of IPC 1860, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, and Black Money Act against Rana Ayyub alleging that she illegally acquired funds from the general public in the name of charity by launching fund-raiser campaigns on an online crowdfunding platform-'Ketto'.

The investigation by ED unveiled that Ayyub started three fundraiser campaigns on 'Ketto platform' starting from April 2020, and collected funds totalling to Rs 2.70 crore. The fund was collected in the name of helping slum dwellers and farmers, relief work for Assam, Bihar, and Maharashtra, and helping those who were affected by Covid-19 in India.

According to the investigation, the money received by raising funds on the online platforms was received in her father's and sister's bank accounts and was further transferred to her personal accounts. She used these funds to create a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh for herself and also transferred Rs 50 lakh to a new bank account.

ED investigation revealed that only approx Rs 29 lakh was used for relief work. In order to claim more expenses for relief work, they fake bills were submitted by Ayyub. Subsequently, bank balances in the accounts of Ayyub amounting to Rs 1.77 crore including FD of Rs 50 lakh were attached.

ED's investigation further revealed that Ayyub illegally raised Rs 2.69 crore by launching three online campaigns in the name of charity by cheating the general public donors. She used these funds, not for the purpose she raised them for but created assets for herself using money. Ayyub has tried to project these funds as untainted and thus has laundered the funds received from the general public.

Ayyub also received these funds from foreign countries without any approval or registration from the government which is required under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

The central agency said the investigation established that Rana Ayyub had launched the aforesaid campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired Proceeds of Crime in form of FD and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted.

