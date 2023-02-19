Journalists 'Not Allowed To Work, Misbehaved With' During I-T Survey, Claims BBC

THE BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has alleged that the Income Tax Department did not let the journalists work for many hours and even "misbehaved" with them during the recent survey that was conducted in its Delhi and Mumbai offices.

"BBC journalists were not allowed to work for many hours. The Income Tax Department employees and policemen also misbehaved with several journalists," read an article published on the Hindi website of BBC.

"Journalists' computers were searched, their phones were intercepted and information was sought from them about their working methods. Along with this, the journalists working in the Delhi office were stopped from writing anything about this survey," added the article.

"Even when people were allowed to work after senior editors persistently asked the officials to let work continue, Hindi and English journalists were stopped from working. Journalists of both these languages were allowed to work only when they reached close to the broadcast time," the article further claimed.

This came after Income Tax officials conducted 'survey' operations in both Delhi and Mumbai BBC offices, said sources on Tuesday.

According to sources cited by ANI, the IT officials were verifying certain account documents in the finance department of BBC.

The searches came weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The Supreme Court had on February 3 directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary.

Student unions at several varsities including JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, Panjab University and those in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country had organised screenings of the documentary.

(With inputs from ANI)