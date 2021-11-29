New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Journalist Vinod Dua’s health is reported to be ‘beyond critical’ as the veteran continues to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a Delhi hospital. The senior Journalist was earlier hospitalised with COVID and was subsequently discharged back then.

The 67-year-old journalist, a distinguished name in broadcast Hindi journalism, had earlier lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, after a prolonged battle with Covid in June.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," actor-comic Mallika Dua, Vinod Dua’s daughter wrote on Instagram.

Mallika, in her Instagram story, also asked against spreading rumours about her father’s death, saying he’s still fighting. “Whatever be the outcome, let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation please," she wrote.

Earlier, both Vinod Dua and his wife were hospitalised in Gurgaon during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. While the journalist managed to survive through COVID, his radiologist wife could not.

Since last few months, Vinod Dua reportedly had severe health issues and was visiting hospitals. He is suffering from lungs infection and also was down with COVID. The veteran Journalist’s health continued to deteriorate amid COVID-19 pandemic.

With a close to five decades long career in Journalism, most of which was in broadcast, Vinod Dua became the first broadcast journalist in 1996 to be awarded the prestigious Ramnath Goenka award for excellence in Journalism. In 2008, the Government of India bestowed him with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor of the country.

