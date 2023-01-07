Joshimath Subsidence: Why The Gateway To Badrinath, Hemkund Is Sinking? Expert Explains

A HIMALAYAN town Joshimath is sinking and its residents are angry over new construction because their homes, roads, and agricultural fields are developing huge cracks that disturbingly indicate a calamity just waiting to come. Joshimath is a hill station in Uttarakhand as well as a pilgrimage destination. It is situated on a hillside in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.



Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Kalachand Sain on Friday said that Joshimath's subsidence has been caused by a variety of anthropogenic and natural factors. He also said that these factors are not recent and have built up over a long period.



"The three principal factors are Joshimath's vulnerable foundations as it was developed on the debris of a landslide triggered by an earthquake more than a century ago, its location in seismic zone V which is more prone to earthquakes besides gradual weathering and water percolation which reduce the cohesive strength of the rocks over time," PTI quoted Kalachand Sain as saying.



Atkins had first written about Joshimath's location on landslide debris in the Himalayan Gazetteer in 1886. Even the Mishra Committee in its report in 1976 had written about its location on an old subsidence zone, "Sain further said.



According to him, the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga river flash floods last year may also have worsened the situation along with the fall of the Himalayan rivers and heavy rainfall received in the area, last year.



As the gateway to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and skiing destination Auli, Joshimath has long seen haphazard construction activities without consideration for the pressure the town can take, the official said, adding that this may also have caused cracks to appear in the houses there.



“Hotels and restaurants have mushroomed everywhere. The pressure of population and the size of the crowd of tourists has also increased manifold. Many houses in the town are unlikely to survive and people living in them must be shifted to safe locations as life is precious," Sain said.

After evacuating residents in affected areas to safety, Sain suggested micro-zoning the town, and redesigning its drainage system and rainwater outputs, among other things. He also suggested assessing the rock's strength.