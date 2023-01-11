Joshimath Subsidence: Hotel Owners Halt Demolition, Demand Proper Compensation; 86 Houses Marked Unsafe

The two hotels were inspected on Tuesday by a team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which has been appointed to oversee the demolition. (Image: ANI.)

AUTHORITIES preparing for the demolition of two hotels -- Malari Inn and Mount View -- in Uttarakhand's Joshimath faced massive uproar from the residents and owners of the hotels who demanded proper compensation from the administration before they carry out the demolition exercise. The Uttarakhand government directed the razing of unstable structures on Monday, starting with these two hotels. Both the hotels were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to the human settlements.

Joshimath has been declared a land subsidence-hit area after huge cracks developed in houses, roads and the ground. 86 houses in Joshimath have been identified as ‘unsafe’ and marked with red ‘X’ marks. Several families have been evacuated by the administration from danger zones as the number of the affected house by land subsidence rose to over 700.

The two hotels were inspected on Tuesday by a team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which has been appointed to oversee the demolition. The owner of the Malari Inn and other residents staged protests as the demolition work was scheduled to start in the evening, preventing the CBRI and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials from entering the hotel.

Malari Inn's owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest saying that they came to know about the state government's decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount. "There was no prior notice. If the government demarcated my hotel as unsafe, it should have first come up with a one-time settlement plan before deciding to demolish it," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments. "It is like slaying a child one has reared through years of hard work in front of its parents. We put all our resources into building this hotel. We paid regular taxes to the government. It said nothing then and now, all of a sudden, it comes up with a drastic decision like this. Isn't it a violation of human rights?," he said, as quoted by PTI.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday ordered the demolition of all shaky buildings, starting from these two hotel buildings. A JCB machine, workers, and members of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) arrived at the site, and announcements were made through loud hailers asking people to keep their distance from the two hotels. The power lines were cut off, and the area was barricaded.

A large number of residents also gathered outside the hotel building to protest against the administration. Hotel owners with sympathisers are sitting on a dharna around a fire to protest against any move by the administration to demolish the establishment.

A total of 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, according to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority. There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone.

