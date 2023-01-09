Joshimath Sinking: Walls Of Over 600 Houses Develop Cracks In Uttarakhand Town; See Pics

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families from the region. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Joshimath is a Himalayan town and a hill station which is situated on a hillside in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The town is known for its pilgrimage destination. Joshimath is sinking and over 500 homes have developed cracks. Residents of the town are angry over new construction because their homes, roads and agricultural fields are developing huge cracks which is a warning signal of a disturbing calamity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families from the region. As per the experts, Joshimath's subsidence has been caused by a variety of anthropogenic and natural factors.

Residents of Joshimath observed cracks on roads and houses as a result of the continued land subsidence. (Image: ANI.)

There is a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath and 610 buildings have developed huge cracks, making it impossible for them to stay in these houses. (Image: ANI.)

Joshimath's subsidence has been caused by a variety of anthropogenic and natural factors and these factors are not recent and have built up over a long period, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Kalachand Sain said. (Image: ANI.)

According to experts, the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga river flash floods last year may also have worsened the situation along with the fall of the Himalayan rivers. (Image: ANI.)

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the sinking Joshimath on Saturday to take account of the situation and assured affected people of all kinds of help. (Image: ANI.)

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also held a meeting with officials in Joshimath and asked them to relax norms to increase relief operations. (Image: ANI.)

Hydroelectric projects and the expansion of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) have made the slopes in Joshimath unstable. (Image: ANI.)