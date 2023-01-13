Joshimath Sinking: Town Sank 5.4 cm In Last 12 Days, May Sink Completely Soon, Says ISRO Report

AMID the concerns over the land subsidence issue in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where several houses, roads and buildings have developed cracks, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a report on the issue. As per the report by ISRO, the entire town of Joshimath may sink soon.

According to the pace of sinking, mentioned in the ISRO report, the land subsidence in Joshimath was slow between April and November 2022, during which the town had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

ISRO also released satellite images of Joshimath town. The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite, in which the entire Joshimath town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as a sensitive zone. The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. The demolition of houses and two hotels rendered unsafe due to land subsidence started on Thursday. The two hotels -- Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View, besides developing cracks, have also tilted backwards.

The demolition is being done under the supervision of the Central Building Research Institute by teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Public Works Department and State Disaster Response Force. According to sources, the demolition of the hotels began after a discussion on compensation was held between the property owners and the district administration.

The Uttarakhand government has announced an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per affected family. A State Disaster Response Force official has said the demolition would not be done at night due to the cold weather and rainfall.

Earlier, the local residents were assured that they would be given appropriate compensation. Later, people staging demonstrations against the demolition were also asked to disperse.

Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Karan Singh Nagnyal all activities in the areas around the hotels that would be demolished have been stopped to ensure the safety of the people. The authorities have so far marked 723 houses unsafe.

(With Agencies Inputs)