Joshimath 'Sinking': SC To Hear Tomorrow Plea Seeking 'National Disaster' Tag For Subsidence In Uttarakhand Town

Joshimath is sinking gradually and over 500 homes have developed huge cracks with residents leaving their homes. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE SUPREME Court is set to hear a plea on Monday seeking the apex court’s intervention to declare the Joshimath land crisis in Uttarakhand a national disaster. According to the cause list of January 16 which was published on the website of the Supreme Court, a bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala would hear the petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib is a Himalayan town and a hill station which is situated on a hillside in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is facing a massive challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually and over 500 homes have developed huge cracks with residents leaving their homes after government orders. Many houses have tilted and are sinking, locals said.

On January 10, the apex court refused to consider the request for an urgent hearing of the plea, saying that there are "democratically elected institutions" to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it. The court scheduled a hearing for Saraswati’s plea for January 16.

"Everything important need not come to us. There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. We will list it on January 16," CJI DY Chandrachud had said after the petitioner's lawyer mentioned the plea and requested its urgent listing.

The petitioner claimed that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and demanded immediate financial assistance and compensation for the residents of Uttarakhand.

Furthermore, the plea has also sought direction from the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea by the Seer said.

(With Agency Inputs.)