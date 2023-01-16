Joshimath Sinking: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Declaring The Subsidence 'National Disaster'

THE SUPREME Court of India on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the intervention of the apex court to declare the Joshimath incident a natural disaster.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Padriwala permitted the petitioner to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with the plea.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking immediate intervention to direct the centre to assist in reparation work and also in providing urgent relief to people in Joshimath, who are living in fear in the wake of landslides and subsidence.

"High Court can suitably redress the grievances including rehabilitation of the affected people," the apex court said while permitting Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a religious leader, to approach the High Court.

The top court order came after it was noted that a plea on the same issue is pending before the Uttarakhand High Court.

The petition seeks to halt development projects as well as to protect religious sites.

The plea filed by Swami urged a direction to declare the current incidents of landslides, subsidence, land sinking, land burst, and cracks in the land and properties as a national disaster. The petition also requested that the National Disaster Management Authority assist the residents of Joshimath.

The petition sought immediate financial assistance as well as compensation for the people of Uttarakhand.

"In the name of and/or for the cause of development the respondents have no right to push the people in the mouth of death and the religious sacred town in extinction and thereby infringe the fundamental right of the people of the Joshimath including the petitioner as well as inmates of his Monastery guaranteed under article 21, 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India," it stated.

It added, "No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if anything such is happening it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level."

"Direct Centre, National Disaster Management Authority, Uttarakhand to take effective and proactive steps to protect the spiritual and religious and cultural places of Hindus including Sikhs at Joshimath; especially the Jyotirmath and adjoining sacred shrines/temples wherein deities are being worshipped since time immemorial," the plea read.

(With Inputs from PTI)