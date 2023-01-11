Joshimath Sinking: Rs 1.5 Lakh Aid Announced For Affected Families; Cracks Seen In Chamba, Karnprayag | Updates

Amid the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, cracks have appeared in Tehri's Chamba, Karnprayag and several other parts of Uttarakhand. Tehri's Chamba is facing land subsidence and locals, in fear of landslides, urged the government on Wednesday to take cognisance of the issue and take necessary action. Also, the Uttarkhand government on Wednesday announced Rs 1.5 lakh interim relief to affected families who have been shifted to safer locations.

"Each family will be given immediate interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh. Apart from the two hotel buildings which are marked `unsafe`, no other building is being demolished. Till now, cracks have been noticed in 723 buildings," the Secretary to Uttarakhand chief minister R Meenakshi Sundaram told news agency ANI.

Also, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday dismissed the reports of the demolition of houses which have developed cracks due to land subsidence in the Joshimath area of Chamoli, and said that "no action" is being taken to bring down the houses.

Dhami appealed to the people not to pay attention to such rumours. "Rumors are being spread about the demolition of houses which have developed cracks in the affected area. I appeal to all not to pay heed to these rumours. No action is being taken to demolish the houses having cracks in the affected area," he said.

Uttarakhand | Cracks seen on houses and buildings in Chamba of Tehri district. pic.twitter.com/YFDtvniu8S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

"In the affected area of Joshimath, the high officials of the government are meeting the affected people in the area to solve their problems. Secretary Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram is overseeing all the arrangements along with the administration officials on the spot. Geological and other necessary investigations are being done by the concerned institutions in the landslide and landslide-affected area of Joshimath. The team of the National Disaster Management Authority is also present on the spot," the CM added.

Meanwhile, landslides are happening in the villages adjacent to Tehri lake and cracks have increased in the houses above and near the Chamba Tunnel, putting over a half dozen families in danger, informed local people.

Under the All-Weather Project, a 440-meter-long tunnel has been constructed in Chamba and after the construction of the tunnel, cracks started appearing in the houses of Chamba Main Market.

"Our home was affected when the tunnel was only 3 to 4 meters. The sewerage system has also stopped working since then. We renovated the house and bathrooms but the new construction is also facing cracks and subsidence," said another local Dinesh Prasad Kotiyal whose house is near the Chamba Tunnel.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday cracks appeared at around 50 houses and various minor landslides at Bahuguna Nagar of Karnprayag.

In Karnprayag, a local municipality has requested Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government for help. Many families of Bahuguna Nagar have left their homes and taken shelter with their relatives staying in other areas.

Also, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh sudden cracks in a few houses in the Kanwariganj area have caused panic among locals. According to the locals, a pipeline was laid by the government under the Smart City scheme, which is now reportedly leaking, leading to the development of cracks.

The Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Rakesh Kumar Yadav took cognisance of the issue and said that necessary action will be taken by the department. "We have just received the information that there have been cracks in some houses in the Kanwariganj area. The matter has not yet come to full notice. We will now send our team to the site and the necessary action will be taken by the Municipal Corporation," assured Yadav.