'We Lived Here For 60 Years, But This Is Ending Now': Joshimath Residents Break Down As They Leave Homes | In Pics

AS THE Himalayan town of Joshimath is sinking, some of the residents of the hill station broke down on Tuesday as they had to leave their homes that have been marked ‘unsafe’ by the district administration of the town. The houses have developed massive cracks due to landslide and land subsidence leading to evacuation of the region.

Uttarakhand government had asked people to vacate the areas, cracked houses affected by the subsidence. 678 buildings have been marked ‘unsafe’ in Joshimath.

"This is my maternal home. I got married at the age of 19. My mother is 80 years old and I have an elder brother. We built this home by working hard and making a living. We lived here for 60 years but it is ending now," Bindu a resident of Joshimath was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I have been living in this house since childhood. The administration has now asked to leave. We are a family of seven-eight members. We are sending our family members to relatives' places. We don't have a place to stay," said another local.

Minister of State for Defence (MoS) Defence Ajay Bhatt arrived earlier on Tuesday in Joshimath and met people in the Sunil Ward of the holy town.

Many people have vacated their homes and the process of evacuation is underway. Residents expressed pain while leaving their homes.