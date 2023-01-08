Joshimath 'Sinking': Prime Minister's Office Calls Key Meet As Fears Mount In Uttarakhand Town

A view of damaged pavement in an area due to landslides, in Joshimath on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Prime Minister's office has called a high-level meeting after hundreds of houses and other structure in Uttarakhand's Joshimath developed cracks. More than 500 houses in the Uttarakhand town have reported cracks in the walls and floors. The cracks are appearing as a result if continuous land subsidence, where the ground sinks vertically due to shifting soil. Several families have been evacuated from their homes in the area.

PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold the review meeting with the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, an official statement said.

The meeting will be attended by district officials of Joshimath besides senior officials of Uttarakhand through video-conferencing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed the setting up of a coordination committee led by Additional Chief Secretary at government level, and another at the local level, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal. These committees will provide help and relief to the people affected by Joshimath landslide, and also carry out rescue operations.

The town of Joshimath, also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage center of the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence.

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now. "The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps," the administration said on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)