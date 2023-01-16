Joshimath Sinking: PMO Team Visits Uttarakhand Town To Inspect Land Subsidence; More Cracks Appear

AFTER the Ministry of Home Affairs, a team from the Prime Miniter's Office visited Joshimath, the holy city to inspect the land subsidence-affected areas. The team, headed by Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary PMO, visited the city on Sunday and will submit its report soon, sources, as quoted by IANS said.

According to sources, the purpose of the visit was to separately inspect the condition of the areas with visible cracks and deteriorating water quality. Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha inspected the affected areas on the same day and said that there had been a slight increase in the number of cracks, but no new areas were damaged.

Watch Also:

A team of the MHA, led by Border Management Secretary Dharmendra S Gangwar, visited Dehradun and Joshimath last week and held discussions with the state officials. The local authorities informed the Central teams about the steps taken by the district administration.

Amid the research, relief and rehabilitation work in Joshimath, experts believe that Joshimath is not the only town in Uttarakhand that is witnessing land subsidence. residents of several other places in the state have been acing the risk of sinking.

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) report, the entire town of Joshimath may sink soon. The land subsidence in Joshimath was slow between April and November 2022, during which the town had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days, ISRO reported.

In the latest development in the Joshimath incident, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the top court's intervention to declare Joshimath subsidence, a natural disaster.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking immediate intervention by the top court to direct the Centre to assist in reparation work and provide urgent relief to the people of Joshimath, who are living in fear in the wake of a landslide and subsidence.

(With Agencies Inputs)