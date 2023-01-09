Joshimath Declared Disaster-Prone Area, Construction Banned; Key Updates From Uttarakhand's Sinking Town

Cracks appear in the house due to landslides at the Joshimath, in Chamoli on Saturday. (ANI Photo/File)

The town of Joshimath has been declared a disaster-prone area after over 600 buildings developed cracks due to continuous land subsidence. A total of 68 families were evacuated from the 'sinking' Uttarakhand town as fears mounted among the residents. Nine wards or municipal areas of the Joshimath were declared as a 'sinking zone' on Sunday.

Announcing the status of Joshimath, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday said two central teams, including one from the Union Jal Shakti ministry, have been deployed to the holy town.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of all the possible help and was taking regular account of the situation.

Here are the latest updates from the sinking town of 'Joshimath':

- Giving a call for a collective effort in this hour of crisis, CM Dhami said, "We have urged everyone to work as a team and save Joshimath. Residents of 68 houses, which were deemed to be in danger of collapse, have been shifted. An area spreading across 600 houses has been earmarked as a danger zone and efforts are underway to shift the residents inhabiting the area. At this time, everyone needs to come together to save Joshimath."

- "The Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. Two teams from the central government, including a team from the Jal Shakti ministry, are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to the affected people," the Chamoli DM said.

- The district administration said basic facilities at relief camps set up for the affected people were being constantly inspected. "All possible help is being extended to the affected people," DM Khurana said. He said immediate inspection will be conducted by the administration if a need arises.

- A total of 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks and 68 families have been 'temporarily' displaced, according to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority.

- In the Joshimath city area, 229 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with the capacity estimated at 1271.

- The administration has also ordered an immediate evacuation of residents from areas prone to excessive landslides and deemed unsafe, after considering the risk to life and property, under sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

- The work of identifying the places affected by landslides is in progress and the vulnerable families are being temporarily shifted to safer places.

- A ban has been imposed on construction work being undertaken by the Joshimath Municipality till further orders. The ongoing construction work under the NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project has been stopped with immediate effect, till further orders. Ho Hare Helang bypass construction work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been banned with immediate effect, till further orders.

- The district administration on Sunday distributed necessary assistance funds for essential household items to the affected families.