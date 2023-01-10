LIVE Joshimath Subsidence: SC Denies Urgent Hearing Of Plea; Hotel Malari Inn, Mount View To Be Razed

-
01:32 PM
Joshimath demolition
People break down as they leave their homes that have been marked unsafe by the district administration and vacate the areas affected by the Joshimath land subsidence.
People break down as they leave their homes that have been marked unsafe by the district administration and vacate the areas affected by the Joshimath land subsidence.
-
01:30 PM
Joshimath demolition
"This is my maternal home. I got married at the age of 19. My mother is 80 years old and I have an elder brother. We built this home by working hard and making an earning. We lived here for 60 years but it is all ending now," says a resident, Bindu.
-
12:13 PM
Joshimath land subsidence
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt reaches Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Discussions are being held with the administrative officials at the Army base regarding the situation in Joshimath.
-
11:40 AM
Joshimath subsidence: SC agrees to hear plea on January 16
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, however, refused to list the plea, filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, for urgent hearing saying everything important should not come to it directly.
“There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. Everything important should not come to us. We will list it on January 16,” the CJI said.
-
11:39 AM
Joshimath Demolition
If being demolished in public interest I'm with Govt & admin, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should've been given a notice&valuation should've been made.I urge for valuation,I'll leave: Thakur Singh Rana, owner of Malari Inn that'll be demolished shortly
-
11:38 AM
Joshimath Demolition
Of the two hotels, Malari Inn will be demolished in a step-wise manner today. First of all, the top portion will be demolished. It is being done because both the hotels have tilted and have come very close to each other due to the sinking: Manikant Mishra, Commandant, SDRF
Their demolition is essential because there are several houses & hotels around, if these 2 sink any further they can collapse. So, experts decided to demolish them. CBRI experts are coming, they conducted a survey y'day & now they'll give more technical info on the same, he said.
-
11:38 AM
Joshimath Demolition
Demolition of Hotel Malari Inn in Joshimath to begin shortly. SDRF deployed at the spot & announcements being made through loudspeakers for people to go to safer places. Experts decided to demolish Hotel Malari Inn & Hotel Mount View after they were declared unsafe
-
11:36 AM
Joshimath Land Subsidence
Buildings marked under unsafe zone have been vacated & buffer zone in its vicinity is also being vacated. Today a team from CBRI, Roorkee will come here & they will identify the buildings which need to be demolished & under their guidance, further action will be taken: Chamoli DM
-
11:36 AM
Cracks seen in Karnaprayag Municipality in Uttarakhand
Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks are also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality.
Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks are also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality.
-
11:34 AM
Joshimath Land Subsidence
The demolition of Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View which have developed more cracks will take place today. The areas declared 'unsafe zones' by the administration have been vacated.
IN TODAY'S live blog, we will focus on the demolition of houses in Joshimath that have developed cracks. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said buildings marked unsafe in Joshimath town will be demolished in a scientific manner, under the supervision of a team of experts from the CBRI Roorkee. A team from the NDRF is also on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required. The SC on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.
10 January 2023