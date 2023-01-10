LIVE Joshimath Subsidence: SC Denies Urgent Hearing Of Plea; Hotel Malari Inn, Mount View To Be Razed

11:40 AM

Joshimath subsidence: SC agrees to hear plea on January 16

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, however, refused to list the plea, filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, for urgent hearing saying everything important should not come to it directly.

“There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. Everything important should not come to us. We will list it on January 16,” the CJI said.