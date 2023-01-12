Joshimath Sinking: Demolition Of Hotels Resumes, Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet | Top Developments

NDRF and SDRF deployed near damaged hotels that have to be demolished.(ANI)

AMID the protest by the hotel owners demanding compensation for demolishing their hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath, the exercise that was stalled started on Thursday. Meanwhile, the evacuation of affected people to safer locations is continuing.

Here are the top developments:

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation. The meeting was attended by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, R K Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and top officials.

2. The state government informed the Delhi High Court and Centre on Sunday that it is taking all possible steps for the people in the region.

3. According to counsel, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state NDRF team have been deployed and have relocated residents to special rehabilitation centres with the necessary kits.

4. Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar said that if any situation arises during the relief operation, the army helicopters are on standby, as is the government helicopter.

5. According to him, the house rent of Rs 4,000 each has been provided to 3 families so far. "169 families - 589 people - relocated so far. Rs 5000 per family provided for general expenses to 73 families so far - Rs 3,65,000 in total. Rs 1,30,000 each provided to 10 families so far as per SDRF provisions—Rs 13 lakh in total," Sinha said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

6. The state government has announced a relief package of Rs 45 crore for the families.

7. The construction activities have been stopped in the region, and the government has also formed a committee to look into the incident and the situation arising out of the sudden crisis.

8. More than 720 buildings have been identified as having developed cracks due to landslides in the Joshimath city area. As part of rehabilitation, the residents have been moved to safer places.

9. A total of 169 families, including 589 members, have so far been shifted to relief centres, said the Secretary of Disaster Management.

10. A total of 835 rooms serve as relief centres in Joshimath and Pipalkoti, which can together accommodate 3,630 people.