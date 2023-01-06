Joshimath Sinking: CM Dhami To Hold High-Level Meeting; 14-Member Team Formed To Assess Situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a high level meeting with top officials in the state in view of landslides in Joshimath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a high-level meeting in Dehradun on Friday evening. The meeting with top officials is being scheduled in view of the landslides and cracks in houses at Joshimath in the Chamoli district due to the land subsidence. The Chief Minister would visit Joshimath on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Apart from the officials of the Disaster Management, Irrigation, Home Department, Commissioner Garhwal Mandal and District Magistrate Chamoli will also participate in the meeting. BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari is heading a 14-member committee formed by the party to assess the land subsidence incident and the damages that are being reported.

Also Watch:

For context, the Joshimath area in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is witnessing severe landslides being reported from all wards of the sacred town. The District Disaster Management Department has informed that cracks have developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath due to the continuing land subsidence in the town.

So far, due to these potential safety hazards, a total of 66 families have been moved from Joshimath. Residents of this sacred town were concerned about the fissures appearing in houses and roadways and they have been kept in the night shelters of the municipality by the administration for the time being, officials quoted by ANI said.

Landslide-affected people have been given the assurance by the government that they will be provided pre-fabricated houses, locals were quoted by ANI saying. These people, however, added that they are worried about when they would get these houses.

To get to the bottom of why this land subsidence problem has persisted, the government has formed a team of scientists. They will also assess the consequent damage that is being reported in the area. An official statement from the government has informed that this team will soon visit Joshimath to begin their investigation.

The statement also said that engineers from the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute, and IIT Roorkee have been included in the team formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying," said Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar.

(With agency inputs)