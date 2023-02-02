Joshimath Sinking: Close To Thousand People Shifted To 'Safer Places', Minister Tells Rajya Sabha

CLOSE to a thousand people have been shifted from the sinking Himalayan town of Joshimath, Jitendra Singh, Earth Sciences Minister of the Government of India said while responding to multiple questions on the matter. These people have been shifted to “safer places”, he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The total number of people moved from the subsidence hit town is 956 from 256 families who have lost their homes due to the man-made crisis. Cracks have been observed in 863 buildings in Joshimath, Singh informed. Many of these structures have “moderate to major damages” due to recent cases of land subsidence.

All construction activities have been halted in the town after the reports of land subsidence came to light, Singh said. He also informed that a total of 235 affected families have received around Rs 3.5 Crore as relief assistance.

The affected families will receive Rs 1 Lakh as advance rehabilitation assistance and Rs 50 thousand as allowance for displacement by the Uttarakhand government. The state government has already released Rs 45 Crores for this purpose, he informed the Upper Chamber of Parliament.

There was no “blanket ban” on residential or commercial construction in the region, Singh claimed. The local administration could take a decision to impose restriction after assessing hazard risks, he explained.

The Geological Survey of India has prepared landslide susceptibility maps for the hill areas that have unstable and dynamic geology, according to the Minister.

"These maps are to be taken into account by the local administration in development planning," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Temporary accommodation, worth Rs 950 per room per day, and meals, worth Rs 450 per person was being provided by the state government to the affected families, Singh informed.

"Those not availing these temporary accommodation, an allowance of ₹ 5,000 per month is being provided to affected families for six months," he said.

(With PTI inputs)