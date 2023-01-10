Joshimath Sinking: Centre To Install Micro Seismic Observation Systems In Town

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh has announced that Centre will install micro seismic observation systems in Joshimath considering the serious land subsidence issue.

The Centre has announced on Tuesday that it would install micro seismic observation systems at Joshimath, the Himalayan town that is facing a severe problem of land subsidence.

These observation systems will be in place by Wednesday, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said today during the India-UK Workshop of Geosciences in New Delhi, as quoted by news agency PTI.

There is a critical need for fundamental research on the physical processes that lead to failure of the brittle layers beneath the crust and sub-crust, the Minister said while addressing the workshop, PTI quoted.

The human consequences of natural disasters in India are rising rapidly, PTI quoted the Minister saying. He also added that there is a need to devise proper mitigation strategies.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has established 37 new seismological centres in the last two years for extensive observation facilities, the Minister informed. These facilities generate a huge database for outcome-oriented analytics, he added, according to the PTI report.

Singh also claimed that 100 more seismological centres, like the ones mentioned above will be commissioned across the country, in the next five years. This move will improve real time data monitoring and data collection, he explained, as quoted by PTI.

PTI also quoted officials as saying that seismic microzonation study for the area would generate risk resilient parameters for safer dwellings and infrastructure.

Joshimath falls under the highest seismic hazard Zone V, these officials further explained. This categorisation is based on the area experiencing continous seismogenic stresses.

The officials added that the Seismic energy generation due to micro-earthquakes may have weakened the strength of the rocks as Joshimath is located in the earthquake rupture zone of the 1999 Chamoli earthquake.

The officials also explained that climatic factors such as the excessive precipitation and flow of water from mountains into the massive cracks and fractures in the sub-surface rocks lead to widening of cracks and hastening the slip in rock material, according to the PTI report.

Scientific understanding of the processes behind disasters has grown immensely over the past 50 years, and there is a need for strengthening further international collaborations like the Indo-UK initiative to fight such disasters, the Minister was quoted by PTI while addressing the workshop.

The two-day workshop was attended by British High Commissioner Alex Ellis; Wendy Matcham, Head, Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI); O P Mishra, Director, National Centre for Seismology and Sukanya Kumar, Acting Director, UK Research and Innovation India.

