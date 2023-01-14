Joshimath Sinking: After ISRO's Report On Subsidence, NDMA Asks Institutions To 'Stop Sharing Details Publicly'

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to land subsidence. (ANI File Image)

AS THE concerns over the issue of land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath town, where houses, buildings and roads have developed huge cracks, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the government institutions to stop interacting with the media and sharing data on social media handles regarding the issue. The NDMA's direction came after Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a report revealing that Joshimath has sank 5.4 cm in the last 12 days.

The NDMA in its letter to top government institutions including ISRO said that the interpretation of data by the organisations is creating confusion among citizens of the country and the residents of the town. The NDMA also said that an expert group has been formed for the assessment of the situation and requested organisations to refrain from posting anything on social media until the final report from the expert group is released.

"It is observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the subject matter in social media platform, and also they are interacting with media with their own interpretation of the situation. It is creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country," the NDMA letter reads.

"The issue was highlighted during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 12. Accordingly it was also discussed during a meeting chaired by Member Secretary, NDMA held on January 12. Also an expert group has been formed for assessment of ground subsidence in Joshimath," the letter further said.

Asking the institutions to sensitise, the NDMA said, "You are requested to sensitise your organisation about this matter and refrain from posting anything on media platform until the final report of expert group is released by the NDMA".

ISRO on Friday shared a report saying that the entire town of Joshimath may sink. According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to land subsidence. Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

ISRO also shared satellite images of Joshimath that showed that the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as a sensitive zone. The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite. The report, quoting witnesses, said the massive soil sinking occurred due to "a rapid subsidence event that was triggered on January 2, 2023."

The number of houses that have developed cracks stands at 760 out of which 147 are marked unsafe in Joshimath town. The resettlement and rehabilitation package for the people affected in subsidence-hit Joshimath is being prepared to keep in mind the interests of stakeholders, an official said.