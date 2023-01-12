Joshimath Sinking: CM Dhami Visits Town As Protests Over Compensation Halts Demolition | 10 Points

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday night visited the relief camps near Joshimath and assured the affected people of all help. (Image Credits: Twitter)

THE UTTARAKHAND government has allocated Rs 45 crore as a special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected building owners and families in Joshimath due to land subsidence. Meanwhile, a 19-member committee has also been constituted to decide the rate of rehabilitation package and for transparent distribution of immediate interim assistance to the affected families. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also spent the night with the people in relief camps and met affected families assuring them of all possible help from the government.

"Today I offered prayers at the Narsingh Temple. I prayed to god to protect the state and resolve this crisis. As we already said the government will design the best possible relief package for the crisis-hit people as this is a natural disaster. Our government stands strong with these people. Our upcoming meetings are planned to find solutions for all the recent updates we have received after visiting here," CM Dhami, as quoted by ANI, said.

आज नरसिंह मंदिर, जोशीमठ में पूजा-अर्चना करने के पश्चात गौ माता का पूजन कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया व इन प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों में आध्यात्मिक व धार्मिक स्थली जोशीमठ की सुरक्षा की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/32aAi20yQa — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 12, 2023

10 Latest updates from the Big story:

- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 1.5 lakh as interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals, who are demanding compensation along the lines of Badrinath, stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.

- Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence, the chief minister, who visited houses that have developed cracks more recently and spoke to the affected people, said.

- A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, has been formed for the distribution of the package amount among the affected families and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

- Dhami also said an impression is being created that the entire Uttarakhand is in danger, which is not correct. Dhami clarified that only two hotels were going to be mechanically demolished and not the houses marked as unsafe.

- Meanwhile, protests continued in the town and so did the evacuation of the affected families, with 18 more shifted to temporary relief centres. A total of 145 families have so far been evacuated from the danger zone in Joshimath. More than 700 houses have been declared unsafe.

#JoshimathSubsidence | Owner of Malari Hotel & locals continue to protest outside the hotel



The administration said that compensation will be given as per market rate. We want them to tell exact rate but they are not telling it: T Singh Rana, hotel owner#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/AuIq00aVo8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

- Preparations to demolish the structures mechanically with the help of the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which carried out the demolition of Noida's twin towers, had begun on Tuesday itself but the exercise hit a hurdle when the owners of the two hotels, supported by locals, sat on a protest.

- A team of experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) will be leaving for Joshimath in Uttarakhand to conduct subsurface physical mapping of the affected town.

- The tests are expected to continue for two weeks, and the collated data would then be analysed to ascertain the reason for the sinking of the ground there. NGRI officials said that they have been conducting several research works in Uttarakhand for the past four years in the areas of earthquakes, floods and landslides.

- Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

- The Centre on Tuesday had announced that it will install micro-seismic observation systems in Joshimath.