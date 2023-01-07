Joshimath Sinking: CM Dhami Visits Affected Areas; Construction Halted As Cracks Put Town On Brink Of Disaster

Cracks have been developed in a house as a result of the continued land subsidence at Joshimath. (ANI Images)

UTTARAKHAND chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited the sinking Jaoshimath in the state's Chamoli district to assess the ground situation. The chief minister met the affected people and assured them of all help. The CM also met the team of officials and experts who have been monitoring the situation in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise.

Joshimath land subsidence | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar conducts a ground inspection of the affected areas. He will also meet the affected families.

Huge cracks have been seen in houses, roads and fields in Joshimath town while many houses have suffered subsidence. Cracks have been found at several places on the Joshimath-Malari border road, which connects the India-China border, due to landslides. A large part of the Badrinath National Highway is also in the grip of landslides. Meanwhile, all construction work has been halted in view of the situation in Joshimath until further orders.

10 Latest Updates from the Joshimath Land Subsidence:

- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas and assured the residents of all help. He said that the authorities are contemplating if people need to be migrated from the town and rehabilitated. "We are also finding out a location for this," the CM said.

- Dhami, after visiting the affected areas, said that necessary arrangements are being made to safely evacuate all residents from danger zones. "Our first task is to take people to safer areas. Geoscientists are working here. There's Guwahati institute, IIT Roorkee, also in talks with ISRO to find out causes," Dhami said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects Marwari area of Joshimath and Narasingh temple. He conducted ground inspection of Joshimath today and met the land subsidence-affected families.

- Meanwhile, all construction activities in and around Joshimath have been halted in the wake of cracks that have appeared in buildings in the town due to land subsidence.

- The state government has dispatched a team of experts to the area to assess the situation. NDRF teams have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. "We have to be alert for the future, so NDRF is being deployed as a precautionary measure," an official said.

Joshimath land subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey of Joshimath. He will also conduct a ground inspection of the affected areas here and meet the affected families.

- CM Dhami on Friday ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk. A temple also collapsed on Friday evening further alarming residents who have been living under constant fear amid heavily cracked walls of their houses for over a year.

- On Thursday, nine families were displaced, including four families in Joshimath Municipal Corporation, one from Gurudwara Joshimath, one from Tourist Hostel, Manohar Bagh and others. A total of 38 families have been displaced so far.

- Locals of Joshimath blocked the Badrinath Highway on Thursday morning to protest and get the government and administration to take the matter of land subsidence seriously.

- 561 residential structures, including two big hotels here, have been damaged by landslides, according to a government survey conducted on Wednesday. However, the actual damage is estimated to be higher than the government estimate.

Uttarakhand | Joshimath-Malari border road, connecting the India-China border, develops cracks at several places due to landslides in Joshimath. Strategically important Joshimath-Malari border road subsiding near the Malari taxi stand.

- Joshimath is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli. It is also known as the place where Adi Guru Shankaracharya subjected himself to penance centuries ago.

- Apart from being a religious and cultural city, it is one of the largest towns near the India-China border and also a very important place from a strategic point of view due to its unique location.