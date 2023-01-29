Joshimath Govt Officials Claim No New Cracks Since January 20; Locals Show Dissent

Joshimath is a hill station in Uttarakhand as well as a pilgrimage destination. It is situated on a hillside in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE JOSHIMATH town in Uttarakhand has not seen any new damage to the property since January 20, the Chamoli district administration said on Saturday based on an official survey. As per the latest statistics released on Saturday, as many as 863 structures have cracks and out of these structures, 181 were at heightened risk. This was the same number which was discovered on January 20.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that the survey has been completed and the authorities are reconciling the data. “If there are any changes, they would be minor”, he further said.

Khurana alleged that the official data was challenged by Atul Sati who is the convenor of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. He further said that the state administration is covering up the ongoing crisis and that samiti is informed of cracks found in homes almost every day.

Atul Sati said that the authorities want to give the impression that everything in the town is going fine. He further alleged that the technical agencies' reports on the Joshimath crisis weren't previously made public.

“It is a similar attempt to suppress reality. It is laughable when the chief minister reiterates that 65-70 per cent of the locals are living a normal life. Their negligent attitude towards the town is the reason why people in the town are suffering. If they would have admitted rather than undermining or trying to keep things under the carpet, the situation would have never arisen,” Sati said.

Sati further argued that Joshimath received snow and rainfall on January 20 which further escalated the situation in the town. He also questioned why it is not reflected in the numbers released by the government.

“If all is well in Joshimath, then why thousands of people from the town and nearby villages took to the streets yesterday?,” Sati asked.

The residents of Joshimath protested on Friday under the banner of the Joshimath Bachao Sangarsh Samiti in response to the inadequate compensation being paid to the families affected by the crisis activities in the town.

Also, the statements of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami have outraged the locals who are suffering the greatest form of land subsidence. Dhami created a controversy on January 12 during his second visit to the town by stating that the problem in Joshimath is a "natural disaster and has not been caused by anyone."

