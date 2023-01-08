Joshimath Declared 'Sinking' Zone, Over 60 Families Evacuated; PMO Holds Key Meet

AMID the ongoing preparations by the Uttarakhand government in Joshimath, all nine municipal wards were declared "disaster affected" and "unsafe for living" on Sunday. This has been done under the Disaster Management Act as part of the growing threat in the region due to land subsidence, which has reportedly resulted in cracks in over 600 houses.

Here are the top developments:

1. In the most recent developments on this issue, the PMO called for a meeting on Sunday. According to the news agency PTI, the central agencies and experts assisting the Uttarakhand government have been asked to prepare short-, medium-, and long-term plans.

2. According to the officials, one NDRF and four SDRF teams have been sent to Joshimath. The border management secretary and NDMA members will visit Uttarakhand on Monday to assess the situation.

3. Meanwhile, the government has declared the region a landslide-subsidence zone. More than 60 families living in damaged houses in the town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official told news agency PTI.

4. Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said that around 90 more families have to be evacuated, and the local administration has set up relief centres at four-five places in the town.

5. More than 500 houses in the town have developed cracks in the walls and floors. It has developed as a result of continuous land subsidence, where the ground sinks due to shifting soil.

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday to take stock of the situation, officials in the Chief Minister's office (CMO) told news agency PTI.

7. "PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement.

8. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He said that Joshimath is an important place, and all efforts will be made to save it.

9. The Uttarakhand CM, Dhami, has directed the formation of a coordination committee at the government level. It will be led by the Additional Chief Secretary, and at the local level, under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Garhwal, efforts will be made to mobilise urgent relief and rescue efforts for the civilians affected in the town.

10. The residents of Joshmiath are living in constant fear after cracks started to appear in the houses and also on the streets.