'Join BJP, Or Bulldozer Is...': MP Minister Mahendra Sisodia To Congress Leaders Ahead Of Polls

MADHYA Pradesh minister has created a controversy for reportedly asking Congress leaders in the state to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or face the demolition threat by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's bulldozer.

The video of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia went viral on Social media. Sisodia made the remarks during a public meeting in Ruthiyai town in the Guna district on Wednesday.

"Join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 (when Assembly polls are scheduled in the state) too, the BJP will form government in MP. Mama's bulldozer is ready," Sisodia reportedly said at the gathering while canvassing for the Raghogarh Nagar civic poll which is scheduled to be held today. (January 20), PTI reported.

The administration, like some other BJP-ruled states, has been bulldozing the illegal portions of the homes of people accused of a variety of offences. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also known as "mama," frequently praised this practice as a sign of his government's "zero tolerance" towards crime and criminals.

Hitting back, Harishankar Vijaywargiya, the head of the Congress in Guna district said the minister's remarks have sullied the image of the BJP. "He (Mahendra Singh Sisodia) should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls," Vijaywargiya said.

Raghogarh is the home turf of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaiwardhan Singh is the local MLA.

