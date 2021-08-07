Johnson and Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical firm, had applied for EUA for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen on Friday. In its application to DCGI, it had stated that Janssen would be made available to India in collaboration with Biological E. Limited.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the central government has decided to give emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen in India. Earlier, India had approved Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russian Sputnik V and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for EUA in the country.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday.

Johnson and Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical firm, had applied for EUA for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen on Friday. In its application to DCGI, Johnson and Johnson had stated that its vaccine would be made available to India in collaboration with Biological E. Limited.

"The EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ENSEMBLE, which demonstrated our single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination," it stated.

"We look forward to concluding our discussions with the Government of India to accelerate the availability of our COVID-19 vaccine to help end the pandemic," it added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 50 crore. It said that over 43.29 lakh doses were administered on Friday.

The Health Ministry said 22,93,781 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were administered the first dose, while 4,32,281 received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday. Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 1,12,56,317 have received the second dose of the vaccine across all states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

