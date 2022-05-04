Jodhpur | Jagran News Desk: The Union Home Ministry is "watching the situation closely" in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and getting inputs from the state's administrative and police authorities, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Tensions escalated in Jodhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Eid after which a curfew was clamped and internet services were suspended. Officials have said the situation is under control now, but the heavy deployment of police personnel still continues in the district.

"Right now the situation is under control as no such incident (violence) has erupted in the city since yesterday noon," Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi told ANI. "We have deployed a fixed picket that is active on duty 24X7."

Chief Minister Gehlot has reviewed the situation in Jodhpur and directed officials to ensure that the rule of law is followed across the state. Gehlot has also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting Rajasthan intentionally as assembly elections are slated to take place in the state next year.

"To ensure no violence surfaces, action will be taken. People involved in riots, irrespective of religion, caste, or political party, will be treated the same. No one has the right to take law and order into their hands," he said on Wednesday.

"They (BJP) bulldoze the poor's houses. Their high command has instructed them to defame our government and create instability. Those who've become CM candidate... there's competition(among them), and have been given homework, which's why they're stretching everything," Gehlot added.

The BJP in its counter has said that the Gehlot government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. It has also requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate an investigation into the clashes and take appropriate actions.

"I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia wrote in a letter in Hindi.

"The politics of appeasement practised by the current Congress government and worsening law and order situation in the state has left the majority of people in fear. Also, it has tarnished the reputation of the state across the country," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma