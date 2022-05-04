Jodhpur | Jagran News Desk: At least 97 people have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police following the communal clashes between two communities in Jodhpur over hoisting of a flag on Eid. The police said curfew has also been clamped in 10 areas, while internet services continue to remain suspended in Jodhpur to avoid an untoward situation.

"Regarding the incident in Sur Sagar, prima facie it was a personal dispute. But the investigation will be done from all angles, if it happened due to communal tension in the city or due to personal dispute," news agency ANI quoted Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), as saying.

"A total of 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with the riots in Jodhpur. Deputy and Additional SP level officers have been posted. A close eye is being kept on every small and big incident," Ghumaria added.

Districts officials, however, have provided a relief to students appearing for board exams, saying they will be allowed to move freely despite the curfew.

"All schools that fall within the area where curfew is imposed will remain closed for the next two days. Schools where Board examinations are to be held to remain open. Examination admit card will work as curfew movement pass," ANI quoted district magistrate (DM) Himanshu Gupta as saying.

Clashes erupted in Jodhpur's Jalori gate circle on Eid following prayers. The mob forced the police to restort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. However, several people, including some police officials and local journalists, were injured.

Following the violence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called a high-level meeting to review the situation in the district. Jodhpur is Gehlot's hometown.

It should be noted that this was second communal violence in Rajasthan. Earlier on April 2, violence erupted in Karauli when some people pelted with stones a bike rally being taken out by Hindu outfits on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar.

BJP, Congress play blame game

While the situation continue to remain tense in Jodhpur, a blame game was being played between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the two parties accusing each other of the violence in the state.

The BJP targeted the state government over law and order and claimed that the police are working under pressure.

"One man was stabbed and is struggling for life in hospital. The miscreants also insulted women and broke the leg of a minor girl. They also tried to damage a temple in the Sunaro Ka Baas area," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, the Congress accused the BJP of instigating sentiments of people and spreading hatred.

"Their agenda is to befool people. Their agenda is to divide people. Their agenda is always to do politics of Hindu-Musalman, Shamshan-Kabristan," party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday.

"Their agenda is to put religious and communal divide in the forefront so that the issues of inflation, unemployment, progress and development get relegated to the dustbin," Surjewala added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma