4 Killed, 16 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

AT LEAST four people including three children died in a gas cylinder explosion in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday, police were quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

Reportedly, as many as 16 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to MGH Hospital.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta has ordered a probe into the matter and has assured that anyone who will be founded responsible will be prosecuted as per law.

While speaking about the same, ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar mentioned that more than half a dozen LPG cylinders suddenly blew up in a house in Kirti Nagar area at nearly 2:00 PM on Saturday.

"The cylinders were stored in the house of one Bhomaram Lohar, a supplier," Diwakar said, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, as reported by PTI.

It is believed that the explosion occurred while the cylinders were being refilled, he added. "Three children and an old man suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Sixteen others were rushed to the hospital. The condition of some of them is critical," said Diwakar.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and expressed grief on the incident. "It is very sad to know that 4 people died and many people got injured due to gas cylinder explosion in Kirti Nagar of Magra Poonjla area in Jodhpur. The local administration has taken information about the entire incident and has given instructions for proper treatment of the injured," he wrote.

"My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident," added Gehlot.

As per reports, a massive broke out in the house, and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, creating panic in the area. Nearly, four dozen cylinders were recovered from the house during the rescue.

As soon as the administrative officials and public representatives got to know about the incident, they reached the spot and also visited the hospital to meet the injured and directed the administration to provide them with the best care.

