New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as six persons were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the Kaveri Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi allegedly over over serving of non-vegetarian food in the canteen on Ram Navami.

The two groups, however, claimed that more than 60 people were injured from both sides. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), affiliated with Left parties, claimed that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members assaulted the mess secretary and staff, and stopped the supply of chicken.

The JNUSU alleged that ABVP members used "muscle power and goondaism" to create a ruckus in the mess. "They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items from it for all students," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed ABVP has refuted the charges, saying Left outfits had tried to stop the Ram Navami puja in the hostel. "Some common students had organised a pooja and havan programme on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami at 3:30 PM at Kaveri hostel," it said.

"This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food' (Non-Vegetarian Food)," it added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has deployed its team in the area and said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 509, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students... Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be filing the complaint today morning. On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken," it added.

The incident brought back the memories of January 5, 2020 violence on the campus when a mob of masked men had stormed the campus and targeted students at three hostels. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma