JNU Student Activist Sharjeel Imam Discharged From 2019 Jamia Violence Case; To Remain In Jail

Both Imam and Tanha were charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and unlawful assembly. (Image Credit: ANI.)

DELHI's Saket Court on Saturday cleared all charges against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the incidents of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019. Both Imam and Tanha were charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and unlawful assembly.

The discharge order was pronounced by the Saket court additional sessions judge Arul Verma in a case registered in 2019 at Jamia Nagar police station. However, Sharjeel Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Imam was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case.

The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting in connection with communal violence that erupted after a fight between police and those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It includes Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B and 34.

The prosecution stated that Imam allegedly threatened to cut off Assam and other Northeast states from the rest of India during his speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 13, 2019, and Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019.

The Supreme Court on May 11, 2022, had stayed the filing of FIRs, investigations, and coercive measures for the crime of sedition by the Centre until further orders. The apex court further asked the government to re-examine the colonial-era penal law.

Sharjeel Imam is in judicial custody since 2020. Earlier, during the hearing in the court, Imam stated that he is not a terrorist and that the prosecution of him is a "whip of a monarch rather than a government established by law", while the prosecution asserted that Imam's speech was the cause of violent riots in Delhi.